It is very good practice to formulate a plan of play as soon as dummy appears. But it also is important to remain ready to alter that plan if something unexpected happens along the way.

Take this case where West leads a diamond to dummy's ace, at which point declarer begins considering his preliminary plan of play. There are several courses of action available to South, any of which might succeed, but as good a prospect as any is to lead a trump from dummy, intending to finesse the jack.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

This will virtually assure the slam even if the jack loses to the queen, provided the trumps are divided 3-2. In that case, declarer's 12 tricks will consist of a spade, four hearts, a diamond, a diamond ruff in dummy and five club tricks.

But when a trump is led from dummy at trick two, East unexpectedly produces the queen. It would seem normal to win this trick and ruff two diamonds in dummy, but if South attempts this line of play, he later runs into a dead end and eventually goes down one.

However, declarer can ensure the slam by ducking East's queen of hearts at trick two. This is a difficult play to make, for two reasons. One is the natural urge to cover the queen with a holding of A-K-J-9-5. The other is that it is psychologically difficult to abandon a course of play formed just one trick earlier.

If declarer lets the queen hold, he is completely out of the woods. There is no return East can make that will stop South from ruffing a diamond in dummy to produce 12 tricks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0