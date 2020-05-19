The right time to win a trick is crucial in many hands, and this applies just as much to the defenders as it does to the declarer.

Consider this deal from a team-of-four match. At both tables, the final contract was three notrump, but the contract was made at one table while it was defeated at the other.

At the first table, West led a diamond, East taking the queen with the ace and returning the nine to the king. South had eight cashable tricks at this point, and to gain a ninth he led a low spade to the ten.

West took the queen but had no satisfactory return. When he led a heart, declarer won in dummy and played a spade to the king. West took the ace and cashed the jack of diamonds, which he would otherwise have lost, so South made exactly three notrump.

At the second table, the defense was far more effective. A diamond was led here also, but instead of winning the ace, East signaled with the nine.

Declarer could not prevail against this play. He also led a spade and finessed the ten, but West took the queen and returned a diamond.

East won the king with the ace and returned the five, West's J-8 gobbling up South's 10-7, so here the defense scored three diamonds and two spades to put declarer down one.

At the second table, East recognized that it would be better to take the ace of diamonds later in the play, when he could more effectively lead through whatever values South might have in the suit.

