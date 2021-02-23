Post-mortems are sometimes highly instructive. Consider the aftermath of this deal where South got to four hearts and West led the king of diamonds, on which East played the deuce.

West shifted to the ten of spades, dummy playing the jack, East the queen and South the ace. Declarer drew three rounds of trump and then led a low spade to dummy's eight in the hope that West's earlier spade lead had been from the 10-9-x.

But East produced the nine and returned the ten of clubs, and South eventually went down one, losing a diamond, a spade and two clubs.

In the post-mortem that followed, it was discovered that South could -- and should -- have made the contract. When West led the ten of spades at trick two, South should have played low from dummy and also from his own hand!

This extraordinary play would have left West helpless. Let's assume he leads another spade, which is the best he can do. This time declarer wins with the ace, plays three rounds of trump ending in dummy and ruffs the seven of diamonds. He then leads a spade to dummy's king and exits with the queen of diamonds, on which he discards a club.

West wins with the ace but must either return a club to South's A-Q or else lead a diamond, allowing declarer to ruff in dummy as he sheds the queen of clubs.

Declarer is in an excellent position at trick two to visualize the scenario that will ultimately materialize -- provided he has the presence of mind to duck West's ten of spades lead in both hands. All he has to do is think of it.

