The importance of planning the play of a hand before proceeding cannot be overemphasized. Declarers prone to impulsive play eventually learn how costly this can be.

Consider this case where South reached an excellent six-diamond contract after West opened with a pre-emptive three-spade bid. North's four-spade cuebid showed first-round spade control plus interest in slam, and South was happy to oblige.

West led the queen of spades, covered by the king and ruffed by East. South could not avoid also losing a club at the end, so he finished down one.

Declarer was clearly at fault for losing the slam. Given West's three-spade bid, it was virtually certain that East would ruff the king of spades at trick one. Having been thus forewarned, South should have played a low spade from dummy on the opening trick, preserving North's A-K of spades for later use.

If West next led another spade, declarer would again play low from dummy and ruff in his hand. It then would have been a simple matter for South to ruff the queen of hearts in dummy before drawing trump, after which the A-K of spades would furnish discards for his two losing clubs. In all, declarer would score six diamonds, two spades, two clubs, the heart ace and a heart ruff for 12 tricks.

A good case can be made for playing a low spade from dummy on the opening trick even with no opposing bidding. But in the given circumstances, declarer's play at trick one was suicidal as well as impulsive, and it cost him a vulnerable small slam.

