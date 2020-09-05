Endplays seldom come about by themselves. Declarer must usually do at least some preliminary preparation to develop the end position he seeks.
Consider the present case where West leads the king of clubs against four spades doubled, then shifts to the king of diamonds at trick two. Declarer wins with dummy's ace and sees that if the missing cards are badly stacked against him, he could lose a spade and two hearts in addition to the club already lost.
South has no control over the trump loser if the spades are divided 2-0, so he should focus on holding himself to one heart loser instead of two. In line with this, he ruffs a diamond at trick three, the first step in the elimination process that he hopes will produce the desired result. Without this diamond ruff, South would lose the contract.
He next plays the ace of trump, on which East shows out, and continues by ruffing a club, a diamond, a club and, finally, dummy's last diamond. Having eliminated all the clubs and diamonds from his own hand and dummy, South is ready for the coup de grace.
At this point, dummy has three hearts and two trumps, as does South, while West is down to three hearts, a club and the trump king. Declarer now puts West on lead with a trump. West wins the trick -- the second for his side -- but he is not happy. If he returns a club, he hands South a ruff-and-discard and with it, the contract. And if he returns a heart instead, the outcome is exactly the same, since South then loses only one heart trick.
It pays to plan the play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!