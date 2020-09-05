× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Endplays seldom come about by themselves. Declarer must usually do at least some preliminary preparation to develop the end position he seeks.

Consider the present case where West leads the king of clubs against four spades doubled, then shifts to the king of diamonds at trick two. Declarer wins with dummy's ace and sees that if the missing cards are badly stacked against him, he could lose a spade and two hearts in addition to the club already lost.

South has no control over the trump loser if the spades are divided 2-0, so he should focus on holding himself to one heart loser instead of two. In line with this, he ruffs a diamond at trick three, the first step in the elimination process that he hopes will produce the desired result. Without this diamond ruff, South would lose the contract.

He next plays the ace of trump, on which East shows out, and continues by ruffing a club, a diamond, a club and, finally, dummy's last diamond. Having eliminated all the clubs and diamonds from his own hand and dummy, South is ready for the coup de grace.