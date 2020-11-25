"Tut, tut," Holmes chided. "I am aware of the proviso that one should not lead a queen when lacking the jack. In the present case, however, logic surely supersedes convention. South is known to have the K-J of clubs and ace of diamonds for his bids. The only honor card West can have is the jack of diamonds, and you should assume he has it. Once you play the queen, the contract is doomed. As soon as you gain the lead again, you play another diamond to establish West's jack as the setting trick."