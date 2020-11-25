"Watson, how did you fare at the club today?" queried Sherlock Holmes as he stretched his legs before the fireplace.
"Holmes," replied the doctor sadly, "I fear that ill fortune still pursues me. Today I had no good hands save one, and that one, ironically, also contributed to my downfall."
"Tell me about it," said Holmes, exhaling a huge cloud of smoke.
The doctor laid out the hand and reviewed the bidding, "I assume you were East," said the sleuth, "and declarer won the club lead with the jack and attacked a major suit."
"Indubitably correct," Watson replied. "He played spades first."
"And you took the nine with the queen," continued Holmes, "and no doubt returned a low diamond, covered by the ten, jack and king."
"Precisely," Watson continued, "and when I won the second spade and led another diamond, declarer finessed the nine. After I next took South's eight of hearts with the queen, I played a diamond again -- once more to no avail as declarer won with the eight to make exactly three notrump."
"Ah, dear friend," sighed Holmes, shaking his head, "you think, but you do not reason. You should have returned the queen of diamonds rather than a low diamond at trick three!"
"But, but," Watson protested.
"Tut, tut," Holmes chided. "I am aware of the proviso that one should not lead a queen when lacking the jack. In the present case, however, logic surely supersedes convention. South is known to have the K-J of clubs and ace of diamonds for his bids. The only honor card West can have is the jack of diamonds, and you should assume he has it. Once you play the queen, the contract is doomed. As soon as you gain the lead again, you play another diamond to establish West's jack as the setting trick."
"Holmes," said the doctor, "you amaze me."
"Elementary, my dear Watson," the great sleuth replied.
