1. Four diamonds. There is certainly at least a game somewhere, as you have values well beyond a minimum opening bid opposite partner's opening bid. Indeed, it might even be possible to make a slam despite partner's minimum rebid.

Ordinarily, minor-suit games are to be avoided, since it is usually easier to make nine tricks in notrump than 11 tricks in a minor. However, a notrump contract here looks much more dangerous than a suit contract, so a jump-raise of partner's diamonds (forcing) is therefore best. The double raise also leaves room for partner to use Blackwood or make a cuebid in hearts if he is interested in a slam. If he actually does bid four hearts next, you should take a stab at six diamonds.

2. Pass. In view of partner's minimum rebid, game is now unlikely. Trying to improve matters by bidding again might easily result in making them worse. Partner will probably make no more than eight or nine tricks in diamonds, so there is no good reason to bid again.

3. Two spades. It is unusual to bid a three-card suit, but there is no better way of inducing partner to bid notrump if he has a heart stopper. If he does not bid notrump at his next turn, you will have to settle for game in diamonds.