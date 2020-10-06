Bridge is not a game that can be played by rote -- thinking is a basic requirement. To play mechanically is certain to lead to poor results.

For example, take this deal where West led the king of hearts, which held, and continued with a heart, ruffed by declarer. South lost a club to East's ace and then had 11 easy tricks, eventually discarding his diamond loser on dummy's fourth spade after the last trump was drawn.

The contract could have been defeated, however. East should have overtaken the king of hearts with the ace and returned the king of diamonds at trick two. This would have saddled declarer with an unavoidable diamond loser.

The winning defense was not really difficult to find. All East had to do was to overcome the natural aversion to wasting an ace on his partner's king. However, a little thought should have convinced East that overtaking the king was a perfectly sound play that could not cost.