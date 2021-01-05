"What can defeat me?" is a question every declarer should ask himself as he embarks on the play of any hand. Here is a striking example that illustrates the wisdom of asking this question before starting to play.

South reached four hearts on the sequence shown, and West led the king of clubs. Declarer played the ace, ruffed by East, who then returned a diamond.

Declarer won with the ace, drew trump and led a low spade toward the queen. He was hoping West had the king, in which case he could later discard a diamond loser from dummy on his ace of spades. But after the queen lost to East's king, South had to go down one, losing a spade, a diamond, a club, and East's ruff on the opening lead.

However, declarer could and should have made the contract. He neglected to apply the principle espoused above. The fatal misstep occurred at trick one, when South should have ducked West's king, knowing from the bidding that there was an excellent chance the club ace might be ruffed. If West then continued with the queen, dummy would again play low, and if West played still another club, declarer would duck once more and ruff in his hand.