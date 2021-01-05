"What can defeat me?" is a question every declarer should ask himself as he embarks on the play of any hand. Here is a striking example that illustrates the wisdom of asking this question before starting to play.
South reached four hearts on the sequence shown, and West led the king of clubs. Declarer played the ace, ruffed by East, who then returned a diamond.
Declarer won with the ace, drew trump and led a low spade toward the queen. He was hoping West had the king, in which case he could later discard a diamond loser from dummy on his ace of spades. But after the queen lost to East's king, South had to go down one, losing a spade, a diamond, a club, and East's ruff on the opening lead.
However, declarer could and should have made the contract. He neglected to apply the principle espoused above. The fatal misstep occurred at trick one, when South should have ducked West's king, knowing from the bidding that there was an excellent chance the club ace might be ruffed. If West then continued with the queen, dummy would again play low, and if West played still another club, declarer would duck once more and ruff in his hand.
These three plays would enable South to maintain the 10 tricks he had started with -- five trumps, a spade, two diamonds, a club and a spade ruff in dummy. He would lose only two clubs and a spade, eventually discarding his diamond loser on the club ace.
Before making a play from dummy at trick one, South should ask himself: "What can possibly go wrong?" In the present instance, given West's three-club bid, the danger of playing the club ace should be apparent.
The next step in the process follows almost automatically --- 10 tricks can be maintained by the simple expedient of letting West win the first two club tricks.