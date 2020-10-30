1. Win the diamond with the king, cash the A-K of trumps, lead a low heart to your king and a heart back to dummy's ace. If the queen of hearts appears on the first or second round of the suit, you have 13 tricks. If the queen does not appear and the hearts are divided 3-2, you still make all the tricks by discarding the jack of hearts on the ace of diamonds, ruffing a heart and returning to dummy with a trump to discard both of your clubs on the 10-7 of hearts.

Finally, if it turns out that either defender started with the Q-x-x-x of hearts, discard your jack of hearts on the ace of diamonds and return to your hand by ruffing a heart. Now lead a club toward the king and keep your fingers crossed, hoping that North rather than South holds the ace.

2. Win the spade with the ace and lead a low club toward your jack! If South has the queen, he will presumably play it, giving you three club tricks instead of the two you started with. After South takes the queen, the defenders will probably cash two spade tricks and shift to a diamond.

Win the diamond return with the ace, cash the A-K of trump and jack of clubs, cross to dummy with a trump and discard two diamonds on the A-K of clubs. This method of play succeeds if the trumps are divided 3-2 (and also when a defender with four trumps started with at least four clubs).