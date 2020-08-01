× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Let's say that in a given hand your partner opens the bidding one spade, to which you respond one notrump, and that he next bids four spades.

It is certainly reasonable to assume that your partner has more than four or five spades. True, this is only an inference -- anything is possible in the abstract sense. But your reasoning should not be based on the assumption that your partner is on an outing from the local booby hatch.

Applying this everyday principle to today's hand, South should assume, from East's opening four-heart bid and West's opening lead of a spade, that West does not have a heart to lead.

When South wins the spade lead with the ace and East plays the king, South can also logically conclude that East started with either the singleton king or the K-Q doubleton. When declarer then ruffs a spade at trick two and East shows out, South confirms that West started with seven spades.

When declarer next draws three rounds of trump, he learns that West started with two clubs. This enables him to conclude that West's original distribution was 7-0-4-2.