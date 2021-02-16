Assume you're in three notrump and West leads the four of hearts. East plays the jack, which you duck, and continues with the queen, which you also duck. You win the next heart with the ace, lead the nine of clubs and let it ride, losing to East's king. Eventually you lose a spade trick, but you finish with nine tricks consisting of four clubs, three diamonds, a heart and a spade.

There seems to be nothing to the play, and you happily go on to the next deal. But when you reflect on the matter a bit more, you realize that you had a narrow escape and would have gone down against better defense.

The culprit was West, who could have stopped you from making three notrump by paying somewhat closer attention to his knitting. West should have realized at trick two that there was no future in establishing his hearts, as he had no outside entry card to cash them later.

Therefore, when East returned the queen of hearts at trick two, West should have overtaken it with the king to prevent East from continuing the suit. West could then shift to the ten of spades at trick three in an effort to exploit the most likely chink in declarer's armor.

South would be helpless against this attack from a new quarter. It would not matter whether he won the spade with the ace, covered West's ten with the jack or ducked completely. Whichever card declarer elected to play from dummy, the defense would ultimately wind up with two heart tricks, three spades and a club, and South would finish down two.

