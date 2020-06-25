× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Assume you're declarer at four hearts. West leads the king of diamonds and shifts to the queen of spades. How would you play the hand?

Since East passed his partner's opening bid and appears to have the king of spades, it is highly unlikely that a club finesse will succeed. This leaves you with four apparent losers -- a diamond, a spade and two clubs.

The answer lies in recognizing the full value of the few meager assets partner has contributed to your cause. The dummy doesn't look very impressive, but with proper care and handling, it will provide you with just what is needed to bring in the contract.

Accordingly, you take the ace of spades at trick two, lead the three of hearts to dummy's seven and play the jack of diamonds. But instead of trumping it, you discard the seven of spades.

West wins with the queen and returns a spade, which you ruff. You then lead the eight of hearts to dummy's nine and return the ten of diamonds, this time discarding a club as West wins the trick with the ace.

West can do no better than exit with another spade, which you carefully trump with the queen. The ten of hearts is then led to the jack, allowing you to discard the queen of clubs on dummy's eight of diamonds to land your game.

By making maximum use of dummy's three trump entries and the J-10-8-5 of diamonds, you thus manage to get rid of all three of your black-suit losers, giving West two diamond tricks you didn't have to lose in exchange. The end result is that you gain a trick in this three-for-two transaction. Oddly enough, the only tricks you lose are the A-K-Q of diamonds.

