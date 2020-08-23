Every declarer occasionally runs into an unlucky distribution which, as the cards lie, appears to make the contract hopeless. But sometimes what seems an impossible task may turn out to be manageable after all.
Take this case where South got to four spades and West led a heart. Declarer won with dummy's king and cashed the trump ace, on which East unexpectedly showed out. Undaunted, and for want of anything better to do, South next led a low diamond to his nine.
West won with the ten and shifted to his singleton club, taken by dummy's ace. A second diamond lost to East's jack, and a heart was returned. Declarer won with the ace, ruffed a heart and ruffed a diamond. He then cashed the Q-K of trump, producing this position with South on lead needing two more tricks to make the contract:
INSERT SECOND GRAPHIC
Superficially, it might seem that declarer must lose a spade and a club, but when South next led a club, the second loser disappeared.
If West ruffed, that would be the last trick his side could score. If West discarded a heart instead, declarer would win the club with the king and ruff a diamond to produce his 10th trick. And if West discarded the ace of diamonds, declarer would take the club king and lead the established queen of diamonds, discarding his remaining club and again finishing with 10 tricks.
Whatever West did, South could not be stopped from scoring two more tricks to make his contract.
