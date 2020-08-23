× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every declarer occasionally runs into an unlucky distribution which, as the cards lie, appears to make the contract hopeless. But sometimes what seems an impossible task may turn out to be manageable after all.

Take this case where South got to four spades and West led a heart. Declarer won with dummy's king and cashed the trump ace, on which East unexpectedly showed out. Undaunted, and for want of anything better to do, South next led a low diamond to his nine.

West won with the ten and shifted to his singleton club, taken by dummy's ace. A second diamond lost to East's jack, and a heart was returned. Declarer won with the ace, ruffed a heart and ruffed a diamond. He then cashed the Q-K of trump, producing this position with South on lead needing two more tricks to make the contract:

INSERT SECOND GRAPHIC

Superficially, it might seem that declarer must lose a spade and a club, but when South next led a club, the second loser disappeared.