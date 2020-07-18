× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

They say you can't make bricks without straw, but in this modern day and age, you can make almost anything out of anything. At least, that seemed to be the case when declarer made six hearts on this deal.

South got to six hearts after North had opened with one diamond. Making the slam would have been a snap had East held the king of hearts, but South managed to make 12 tricks anyway.

West led a diamond, taken in dummy, and declarer returned the ten of hearts, losing to the king. West could think of no particular reason to shift to a club (which would have stopped the slam) and led another diamond, no doubt hoping East could ruff.

South won with the ace, played three more rounds of trump, discarding a club from dummy, and then led a diamond to the queen, producing this position:

Insert graphic

When declarer now played the king of diamonds, East was a goner. He could not spare a club — which would make South's queen a trick after dummy's ace was cashed — nor could he part with a spade, which would allow declarer to cash the A-K of spades and ruff a spade to establish dummy's last spade. In practice, East discarded a club, whereupon South cashed the ace of clubs to bring home 12 difficult but well-earned tricks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0