Here is a hand of ancient vintage in which declarer has an opportunity to perform what seems an impossible feat.

After losing a spade to the ace at trick one, South must find a way to make the opponents' natural trump trick disappear if the slam is to be made. That this can be done against the actual lie of the cards, without benefit of a defensive error, is somewhat extraordinary.

South ruffs the spade continuation at trick two and cashes the A-Q-K of clubs, hoping neither opponent can ruff. After this hurdle has been cleared, a spade is trumped with the nine of hearts. Three top diamonds are then cashed, producing this position:

Declarer next leads the diamond jack. If West trumps low, dummy overruffs, plays the ace of hearts, felling the jack, and then traps East's queen by finessing the ten. If West ruffs with the jack instead, dummy overruffs with the ace, finesses the eight of hearts, and South again picks up the suit. Let's therefore assume that West discards a spade on the jack of diamonds.

Dummy ruffs with the five and leads the jack of spades. East, down to three trumps, must play one. If he ruffs low, declarer overruffs and wins the last two tricks with the A-K of trump. If East ruffs with the queen instead, South overruffs with the king and takes a finesse against West's jack. Miraculously, the defenders' natural trump trick simply vanishes.

