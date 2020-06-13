× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Consider this deal where South got to four spades and West led the K-A and another diamond. East ruffed and returned a trump, and declarer, after cashing the A-K of trump, had to take the rest of the tricks to make the contract.

Superficially, it might seem that the best line of play is to cash the K-Q-A of hearts, hoping the jack will appear. If it doesn't, declarer can then fall back on a club finesse. Had South elected to play the hand this way, though, he would have gone down one.

The actual declarer opted for a different line of play. He reasoned that West was highly unlikely to have the king of clubs, because he probably would have bid two diamonds over one spade had he been dealt that card in addition to his excellent diamond suit.

So at trick six, South led the queen of clubs but went up with the ace after West followed low. Declarer then played two more rounds of trump, ending in his hand in this position:

Insert graphic

When South next cashed his last trump and discarded a club from dummy, East could not discard safely, and the contract was home.

