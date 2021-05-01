Assume you get to five clubs on the bidding shown and West leads the king of spades. You ruff and observe that your chances of making the contract are not good.

First, there's the possibility of losing a trump trick if the trumps are not divided 3-2. Second, there's a strong probability, considering West's opening weak two-bid, that East has the ace of diamonds and that you might therefore lose three diamond tricks.

When you play the A-K-Q of clubs, the trumps break nicely, so the only problem remaining is how to limit yourself to two diamond losers. Is there any way you can accomplish that task, you ask yourself, and the answer is that you have a very good chance of doing so.

After drawing trumps, you cross to the ten of hearts and ruff a spade. You then cash the A-K-Q of hearts, discarding a diamond from your hand, and ruff still another spade. Having run East out of spades, hearts and trumps, this is now the three-card end position:

Insert graphic

You lead the three of diamonds, and regardless of what West does, you're sure to win a diamond trick. If he plays the four, you cover with dummy's five, forcing East to win and yield a trick to dummy's king. If West instead plays the jack on the three, you cover with dummy's king. East wins with the ace but must then yield the game-going trick to your ten.

