A player cannot consistently make inferior percentage plays and expect to come out on top. Occasionally an inferior play succeeds, or does no harm, but over the long haul the player who does not abide by percentages will end up on the short side of the score.

Take this case where West led a diamond against four hearts. Declarer saw he would lose four tricks — two spades, a diamond and a club — unless he could find a way to do something about it.

He won the diamond with the ace and played the ace and another club, hoping to find the suit divided 3-3, in which case he could develop two extra club tricks.

West took the king, cashed the queen of diamonds and shifted to a low spade, East's king forcing the ace. Declarer led a trump to the jack and ruffed a club high, but when West showed out, South had to go down one. Although he could reenter dummy with the heart king and establish dummy's last club by ruffing, there would be no entry to dummy to cash the good club.

Of course, had South gotten lucky, he would have succeeded. The clubs might have divided 3-3 — a 36 percent chance — but they didn't.