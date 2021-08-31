The finesse is certainly one of the most effective plays in bridge, but, unfortunately, it is also one of the most abused.

Take this case where South is in four spades. West leads the jack of diamonds, and the defenders take two diamond tricks and continue the suit.

South ruffs the third diamond and cashes the A-K of trump, then leads the jack of clubs and lets it ride, losing the finesse to East's king. Eventually he also loses a heart trick and so goes down one.

Superficially, the outcome seems normal, but declarer actually misplayed the hand and should have made his contract. It was wrong for him to lead the jack of clubs and take a finesse. A far better approach is to lead a trump to dummy at trick four and return a low club toward the jack.

East is helpless against this play. If he takes the king, declarer follows low and eventually discards two hearts on the A-Q of clubs. If East does not take his king, South wins with the jack, plays a club to the ace and ruffs a club. When the king falls, the queen becomes trick No. 10.