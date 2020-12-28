The biggest swings in bridge usually involve slam hands. Good slam bidding is a skill well worth cultivating, since the failure to bid a makable slam results in the loss of a slam bonus, while bidding a slam that fails results in the loss of a game.

Today's deal features an unusually good bidding sequence that enabled North-South to arrive at an unbeatable six-notrump contract. The deal was played in a team-of-four championship many years ago. North was John Moran, and South was Milton Q. Ellenby.

It is easy to see that if a six-spade contract is undertaken with North as declarer, rapid defeat follows. East's natural opening lead of the queen of diamonds produces two immediate tricks for the defense.

It seems perfectly normal for North-South to arrive at six spades, especially since they have 13 tricks in the form of five spades, five hearts and three clubs without a diamond lead. However, with East on lead and West in possession of the ace of diamonds, the slam unfortunately fails. In fact, it did fail when the deal was played at the other table.