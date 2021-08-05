Partscore hands might lack the dramatic impact of game or slam hands, but they give rise to many ingenious forms of play.

Consider this deal where South winds up in two spades on the bidding shown. North's double is a bit light by ordinary standards, but it is perfectly acceptable in the balancing seat after East's opening heart bid is passed out. South's jump to two spades is similarly justified by his holding of five spades and 10 high-card points, suggesting game if North has a sound double.

East wins the heart lead with the ten, and the outcome rests on his next move. Actually, there is only one card East can return at this point to defeat the contract, and that card is the three of spades!

Declarer is helpless against this return. If he plays a heart at trick three, East wins and cashes the A-K of trump and two more hearts to put the contract down one.

If declarer instead plays three rounds of diamonds after the low trump return, discarding a heart on the third round of diamonds, West ruffs and returns a heart to sink the contract in a slightly different way.