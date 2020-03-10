The most common form of defense against a suit contract is to keep leading a suit that forces declarer to ruff in the hope that he will eventually run out of trumps and lose control of the play.

Take this case where South went down one as a result of East-West's forcing tactics. West led the queen of hearts, covered by dummy's king and East's ace.

South ruffed East's heart return and led the king of spades, won by East with the ace. East led another heart, forcing declarer to ruff again and reducing his trump holding to the Q-J-10 while East still had the 8-6-3.

Declarer drew East's trumps and led a low club to dummy's jack, but had to go down one when East took the ace and returned his last heart to West's jack for the defenders' fourth trick. South scored the rest of the tricks with his high diamonds and clubs.

Declarer would have made the contract, however, had he been a bit more careful. West's opening queen-of-hearts lead marked him with the jack, so South should have played low from dummy instead of covering the queen with the king.