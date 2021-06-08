Good technique is mostly a matter of making the right play at the right time. This is not always easy to do, as some situations can be quite complicated, but most of the time one should have no trouble spotting the correct play.

Consider this deal where West leads a heart against three notrump. Good technique requires declarer to duck the queen of hearts in order to interfere with East-West communications.

West continues with a heart, South taking the king. There is no hope for nine tricks without establishing diamonds, so South leads a low diamond toward dummy at trick three. After West follows low, declarer must play dummy's nine to make the contract!

He doesn't expect the nine to win, and in fact it loses to the ten. He plays the nine because he can afford to lose a diamond trick to East and another one later to West, but he can't afford to lose two diamond tricks to West.

After winning the nine with the ten, East -- thanks to declarer's play at trick one -- does not have a heart to return. Whatever he leads, South wins, concedes a diamond to the ace and so winds up with 10 tricks.