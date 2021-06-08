 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge
0 comments

Bridge

  • 0
060821-nws-bridge

Good technique is mostly a matter of making the right play at the right time. This is not always easy to do, as some situations can be quite complicated, but most of the time one should have no trouble spotting the correct play.

Consider this deal where West leads a heart against three notrump. Good technique requires declarer to duck the queen of hearts in order to interfere with East-West communications.

West continues with a heart, South taking the king. There is no hope for nine tricks without establishing diamonds, so South leads a low diamond toward dummy at trick three. After West follows low, declarer must play dummy's nine to make the contract!

He doesn't expect the nine to win, and in fact it loses to the ten. He plays the nine because he can afford to lose a diamond trick to East and another one later to West, but he can't afford to lose two diamond tricks to West.

After winning the nine with the ten, East -- thanks to declarer's play at trick one -- does not have a heart to return. Whatever he leads, South wins, concedes a diamond to the ace and so winds up with 10 tricks.

Declarer's problem from the start is to neutralize West's hearts, and every move by South is directed toward that end. The first step is to sever defensive communications in hearts, and the second step is to take measures to try to prevent West from winning two diamond tricks.

The combination of ducking the heart at trick one and playing a low diamond to the nine at trick three does the job.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State comptroller says Illinois finances are better, but needs more revenue
Local News

State comptroller says Illinois finances are better, but needs more revenue

  • Updated

Illinois’ State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an online discussion sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Friday that the state’s backlog of unpaid bills is lower now than any time in recent history, but added under the state’s current tax structure and budget, it is unlikely Illinois will dig out of its financial hole.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News