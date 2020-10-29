The defenders are usually in the dark when play commences. Whatever knowledge they have of declarer's hand at that stage comes largely from the bidding. But as the play progresses, the defenders learn more and more about declarer's high cards and distribution and can then use this knowledge against him.

Take this deal where East has a crucial decision to make early in the play. West leads a spade, taken by South's king. Declarer plays the jack of hearts, West and dummy follow low, and East wins with the queen.

If East lacks the courage to return a diamond at this point, South makes the contract. Declarer wins any other return, cashes the ace of hearts and then plays four rounds of clubs, discarding two of his diamond losers. West ruffs the fourth club with the heart king, but the contract is home.

In general, it is poor policy for a defender to lead away from a king when dummy has Q-10-x, as this can all too easily cost a trick if declarer has the ace. But each deal is an entity in its own right and should be approached in a practical manner.

East's aim here is to find some way for his side to score four tricks. In attempting to reach this goal, he can't credit declarer with a holding that renders the contract impregnable. He should instead assume declarer has a hand that allows the contract to be defeated.