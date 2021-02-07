It is said that a fine declarer is a confirmed pessimist, a player that always looks at the gloomy side of things and is seemingly never happy unless he is miserable. Perhaps such an attitude would be regarded as unhealthy in everyday life, but there is no doubt that it is a healthy one to carry to the bridge table.

Consider this deal where South went down in a contract he could have made. He won East's king of spades with the ace and led a low club to the ace, on which East unexpectedly showed out.

It was only trick two, but the contract was already doomed. South could no longer score more than his eight high-card tricks, and he eventually went down one.

Now let's assume that South had been a full-fledged member of the Hard Knocks School of Pessimism. In that case, as soon as dummy came down, he would have recognized that only a 5-0 club division could jeopardize the contract.

Having carefully considered this remote (4%) possibility, he would have taken the necessary step to overcome five clubs in either opponent's hand. He also would have led a low club toward dummy at trick two, but instead of going up with the ace after West followed low, he would have played the seven!