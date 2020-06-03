The refinements of good declarer play are sometimes so delicate that they virtually amount to splitting hairs.

For example, consider this deal where declarer went down one after playing the hand in what seemed to be an entirely normal fashion. However, he would have made three notrump by adopting a slightly different method of play, raising the question of whether the alternative approach was superior.

A club was led, and South could count eight winners. His best chance for a ninth appeared to lie in spades, where he reasoned that he could score two extra tricks if the spades were divided 3-3, or if they were 4-2 and the doubleton included the jack.

So he won the club lead with the ace, cashed the K-Q of spades, led a club to the king and played the ace of spades. When East showed out, discarding a club, declarer tried to establish a ninth trick in hearts. But when that suit also divided 4-2, he finished a trick short of his goal.

A better line of play, after taking the ace of clubs and cashing the king of spades, is to lead the spade queen and overtake it with the ace! When East produces the nine, declarer concedes the ten to West's jack, establishing the 8-4 and giving him nine easy tricks.