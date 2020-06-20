× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Blind spots can occur at any time, but certain situations seem to bring them on more readily. Take this case where West led his singleton trump against South's four-heart contract. Declarer won East's nine with the jack and returned a trump to the queen and ace, West discarding a club. East shifted to a low spade, the queen losing to the king, and West's nine-of-spades return rode to South's ace.

Declarer now led a trump to the king, West pitching another club, and a diamond to the jack lost to West's king for the defense's third trick. West then exited with the queen of clubs in this position:

Insert graphic

South had to decide what to play from dummy on the club return. He could count six tricks -- two diamonds, a club and three trumps -- and had two possibilities for a seventh: If the missing diamonds were divided evenly, dummy's last diamond would be good; if the jack of spades fell when the six was ruffed, the ten would become a trick.

Declarer finally decided to discard the six of spades on the club as he won with the ace in his hand, hoping for an even diamond split. When this failed to materialize, he finished down one.

South suffered a blind spot in the position shown. If he had simply ruffed the club return in dummy and retained the ace, he would have had an extra chance to get home safely. First, he could ruff a spade to see if the jack would fall (as it does in the actual deal). Failing that, he could then fall back on the 3-3 diamond division.

