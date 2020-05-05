Uppercut is a colorful term used to describe the creation of a defensive trump trick that does not exist naturally. The play would be equally effective by any other name, and it often leaves declarer with the feeling that the rug has been pulled out from under him.

In today's deal, for example, it might seem that South should make four hearts. His only apparent losers are two diamonds and the ace of trump. Nevertheless, the contract is sure to fail against best defense.

West starts with the K-Q of diamonds, then plays a low diamond that East ruffs with the eight. Declarer overruffs with the ten and continues with the jack. This presents West with a problem of sorts. He might conceivably duck in the hope his partner can win the trick. But if West is a practical player, he should conclude that South's leap to four hearts was most likely based on a suit headed by the K-Q-J-10, as well as the ace of spades.

So West takes the heart jack with the ace and leads another low diamond, hoping East has the nine of hearts and will ruff with it.

East does not let him down. When he ruffs with the nine, it forces South to overruff with the queen, leaving him with the K-3-2 of hearts and West with the 6-4. West thus scores a second trump trick, and South's apparently solid trumps prove to be an optical illusion.