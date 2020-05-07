Whenever declarer is faced with a situation where the success of the contract depends upon winning a finesse, he should at first seek some alternative method of play by which the finesse can be avoided. The number of cases where the finesse can be eliminated in favor of a superior line of play occurs far more often than is generally realized.

For example, take this hand where making six spades superficially appears to depend on a successful finesse in clubs. But if declarer relies solely on the hope that East was dealt the club king, he will finish down one. While there is a 50% chance that East was dealt the king of clubs, this does not necessarily mean that there is only a 50% chance to make the contract.

South's chance of bringing in the slam is considerably greater than that, provided he takes the preparatory steps necessary to increase his chances. With correct play, South can elevate his probability of success to better than 70%.

After winning the ace of hearts, he draws two rounds of trump and ruffs a heart. The A-K of diamonds are cashed and a diamond is ruffed. Dummy's last heart is trumped, and the eight of diamonds is led. When West produces the queen, the slam becomes a certainty. Instead of ruffing, declarer allows West to win the trick, discarding a club from dummy.