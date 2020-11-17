One of the first things a newcomer to the game learns is that there are a great many rules to guide one's play, particularly on defense. Only later on does he discover that nearly all of the rules have exceptions, and that recognizing these exceptions makes the difference between being a good defender and a mediocre one.

Consider this deal from a team event where West led a spade against South's three-notrump contract. Declarer played low from dummy and won East's ten with the queen. South then crossed to dummy with a heart and led a low club to the queen, losing to West's ace.

Declarer ducked West's spade return before winning the next spade with dummy's ace. South then conceded a club to East's king and claimed the remainder when East had no spade to return.

When the deal was replayed, the bidding and play to the first two tricks were identical. Here, however, when the low club was led from dummy at trick three, East did not mechanically follow the general rule of "second-hand low." Instead, he put up the king and returned a spade.

South ducked the spade and took the next one, but when he later played a club in an attempt to establish his ninth trick, West won and cashed two more spades for down one.