Assume you're declarer at four spades and West leads the ace and another heart, most likely indicating a doubleton. If you're not the type of player who worries a lot, you win the heart in dummy and lead a trump, hoping East can't gain the lead to give his partner a heart ruff.

Unfortunately, East goes up with the ace of trump and returns a heart, which West ruffs. West exits with a diamond, and you later go down one when the club finesse fails.

If you were a more apprehensive sort, though, you might find the way to make the contract. From the outset, you'd be looking for a way to get home safely even if East has the ace of spades. And the more you thought about it, the more likely you'd be to come up with a line of play that might very well save the contract if East does have the spade ace.

After winning the heart at trick two, you cash the A-K of diamonds and ruff a diamond with the eight. Next you lead a trump, taken by East with the ace, and, just as before, he returns a heart, ruffed by West.

But now, much to West's chagrin, he would find himself unable to exit safely with a diamond. He would have only his six clubs remaining and would have to lead one of them into your A-Q. And so, even though you were unable to stop East from giving West a heart ruff, you would still make four spades.

The moral of the hand, if there is one, is that it sometimes pays to worry.

