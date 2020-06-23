× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are hands where the outcome depends entirely on how well each side performs its allotted task. Should one side slip, the chances are that the other side will reap the benefits.

Consider this deal where West, defending against four spades, cashed the K-A-Q of diamonds before shifting to the ten of hearts. Declarer won the heart with dummy's king, led a trump and finessed the queen, on which West showed out.

This development meant South would need to take two more trump finesses to overcome East's king, which would in turn require two more entries to dummy. So South next led the seven of clubs and, after West played low, finessed the jack!

As a result, declarer made the contract. He took a second trump finesse, then overtook the king of clubs with the ace and took a third trump finesse to finish with 10 tricks.

There is no doubt that South deserves an A-plus for his effort. However, the fact remains that West could have defeated the contract had he concentrated fully on the task at hand. All he had to do to foil declarer was to play the queen of clubs when South led the seven toward dummy's A-J-2 at trick six!

This unusual play would have deprived declarer of a vital entry to dummy, and he eventually would have lost the setting trick to East's king of spades.

