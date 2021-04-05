The ability to interpret the opponents' cards as they appear is a necessary prerequisite for good card play. For an example of fine card reading, consider this deal played in a national championship by Subhash Gupta, a member of Canada's 1985 Bermuda Bowl team.

Gupta reached three notrump on the auction shown. West's spade lead was ducked to the king, and East's eight-of-spades return was covered by the jack and queen, again ducked by declarer. A third spade dislodged the ace, East following suit with the four as South discarded a heart.

With only seven top tricks in view, Gupta naturally chose to attack diamonds for the additional tricks he needed. But when he led the ten from dummy and East discarded a heart, he was forced to reconsider.

He could afford to lose the king of diamonds to West only if West had started with four spades, not five. But Gupta decided that East's play to the first three tricks -- specifically the K-8-4, in that order -- marked West with five spades. The only alternative was to try to score seven tricks in hearts and clubs, a seemingly impossible assignment.