Bridge would be a much simpler game to play if, whenever a critical point in the play was reached, some kind soul would ring a bell to warn you to watch your step. The trouble is, aside from the minor expense of the bell, the cost of hiring someone to ring it at precisely the right moment would be prohibitive.

For example, take this case where West missed his cue when the crucial point arose. The moment of truth quietly passed him by, and as a result declarer got home with an unmakeable contract.

West led a heart against three notrump, and declarer won East's ten with the jack. South had no choice but to try to establish dummy's diamonds, without which he could not possibly score nine tricks.

At trick two, he cashed the diamond king, both defenders following low, and then played a second diamond. When West produced the queen, South allowed him to win the trick. This was not from a sudden sense of generosity, mind you, but because West was the right person to have on lead at this stage. It did not matter what West played next because declarer now had nine sure tricks.