Bridge
Bridge

A good declarer does all he can to find out everything about the opposing distribution before making a critical play. Sometimes, though, he might have reason to wish that he had plunged blindly ahead instead of trying to improve on his chances.

Consider this deal from the 1989 U.S.-Brazil world championship final. When Chip Martel and Lew Stansby of the U.S. held the North-South cards, they reached six notrump following a series of artificial exploratory bids.

Stansby won the diamond lead with the ace and could count 11 top tricks. A favorable division in either spades or clubs would yield a 12th. However, Stansby saw a way to give himself an extra chance.

So he cashed the K-Q of hearts and the A-K-Q of spades, West parting with a diamond on the third spade. Next came the A-Q of clubs, the heart ace and a diamond to the king, West following with the eight.

At this point, Stansby placed West with the missing J-10 of diamonds for his opening lead, marking East with a doubleton originally. East was also known to hold the jack of spades among his three remaining cards. The question was whether East's other two cards were both clubs or whether East had a club and a heart.

In the former case, the winning play was to lead dummy's last spade, forcing East to win and return a club from the jack into dummy's K-10. In the latter case, declarer had to cash the club king.

Unfortunately, Stansby opted for the endplay. East won the spade and cashed his good heart to sink the slam. At the other table, the Brazilian declarer cashed the three top clubs at the outset. When the jack fell, the slam was home.

