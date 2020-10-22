Some players think that a squeeze is just as incomprehensible as, say, Einstein's theory of relativity.

Actually, most squeezes are relatively simple to execute and require only three elements to succeed: 1.Declarer has all the remaining tricks but one; 2. Declarer must be able to get from his own hand to dummy, or vice versa, when he leads the squeeze card late in the play; 3. One defender (occasionally both) must have at least two suits to guard.

Thus, in the present case, Element No. 1 is met after West cashes the K-A of spades. Declarer has a club loser, but his other 10 cards are all winners.

Element No. 2 is fully satisfied, since there are plentiful entries in the North-South hands.

Element No. 3 is met because East must guard the queen of clubs as well as keep his heart length.

So let's see how the squeeze actually works. Assume West shifts to a club at three, taken by dummy's king. Declarer draws trump and then cashes the ace of clubs.

Three more trumps are cashed, declarer discarding a club from dummy on the last diamond. At this point, dummy has only the K-Q-8-7 of hearts remaining, while South's last four cards are the A-3 of hearts and the J-9 of clubs.

But observe East's dilemma as he is forced to come down to four cards. On the last trump lead (called the squeeze card), he has to discard from his J-9-6-5 of hearts and queen of clubs. A heart discard gives dummy a fourth heart trick, while a club discard makes South's jack a trick. The squeeze card -- declarer's last trump -- leaves East with no escape.

