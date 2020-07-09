Over the years, the word "coup" in bridge has come to refer to a wide variety of plays. There are, for example, the Deschapelles Coup, the Vienna Coup, the Bath Coup and even the Coup Without a Name, which bear no resemblance to one another. Some of these are difficult to execute, while others are fairly simple.
Among the easiest to recognize and execute is the trump coup. Today's hand provides a typical example.
West leads the queen of clubs against four spades, dummy following low. West continues the suit, and East wins the third club with the ace. East then returns the heart jack to South's king.
Declarer cashes the A-Q of spades, disclosing the 4-1 trump division. This is unfortunate, South might say to himself (among other things). But when he regains his composure, he realizes that all may not yet be lost, because it might be possible to overcome the apparent trump loser by means of a coup.
A basic requirement of the trump coup is that declarer must reduce himself to the same number of trumps as his opponent. Accordingly, South next plays the ace of hearts and ruffs a heart. He then leads a diamond to the queen and ruffs another heart, as East discards a diamond.
Declarer now leads the king of diamonds and overtakes it with the ace, placing the lead in dummy at trick 12. When one of dummy's diamonds is next led, East is couped -- regardless of which trump he plays, South scores the last two tricks with the king and ten.
Note that in addition to shortening his trump length, declarer must also arrange the play so that the lead is in the right hand at the right time. In this deal, as in most trump coups, the proper place for declarer to be is in dummy at trick 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!