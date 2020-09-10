This deal occurred in a pair game many years ago, and to their credit, most of the North-South players reached six diamonds. However, some of the declarers, to their discredit, then proceeded to go down in the slam due to careless play.
The opening lead was invariably the king of spades, taken by the ace. This gave declarer no option as to how to begin — he had to dispose of dummy's spade loser before tackling trumps. Accordingly, he cashed the J-A-K of hearts right away, discarding dummy's remaining spade.
Having gotten over that hurdle, some declarers now turned their attention to the trump suit, losing the king to West's ace. West thereupon returned his fourth heart, and East overruffed dummy with the nine as South helplessly followed suit.
Those Souths who failed to make the slam were undeniably unlucky to go down on this line of play. The only combination of cards that could defeat them was for either defender to hold the singleton ace of diamonds as well as the missing heart.
Nevertheless, the fact remains that these Souths overlooked a very simple play that would have protected them against this contingency.
The declarers who succeeded in making the slam foresaw the danger presented by the missing nine of diamonds, and took a precautionary step to neutralize that threat. Instead of leading a trump at trick five, they first cashed the A-K of clubs and discarded the queen of hearts!
This left the defense helpless. West won the ace of diamonds on the next trick, but a heart return was now futile because South had no more hearts. Any other return was equally ineffective, so the upshot was that all the declarers who spotted the way to improve their chances wound up making the slam.
