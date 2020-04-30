Bridge is basically a game of probabilities, with most of the key decisions based on the chance that one set of circumstances is more likely to exist than another.

However, probabilities should not always be followed blindly. Other factors frequently enter into the overall calculations, and one of the most important is that the aim of the game is to win.

For example, consider the accompanying deal where the declarer is trying to make five diamonds. Since he will go down only if he loses two spades and a diamond, all his thoughts should be directed toward preventing that from happening.

After ruffing the club lead, South leads the queen of diamonds and West follows with the deuce. Ordinarily, declarer would play dummy's ace, because the percentages slightly favor a 1-1 division when two cards are missing.

But in the present case, South should finesse the queen. Why? Because if he does, he is certain to make the contract, while if he doesn't, he may — and in the actual deal will — go down one when West later gains the lead with the diamond king and leads a spade through dummy's king.

Conversely, if the diamond finesse loses to East's king, which is certainly a possibility, the wound is not mortal, as there is nothing East can then do to stop the contract.