Assume you're in six spades and West leads a club. After taking dummy's ace, what would you do next?

You might start drawing trump, expecting to make seven, but when West showed out, you'd begin to have doubts about even making six. And if you stopped drawing trump in order to test the diamonds by playing the A-K, your worst fears would be realized when East ruffed the second diamond and returned a club. You'd ruff, of course, but could not avoid going down one.

You could attribute the result to bad luck, and you'd certainly have a case since your chances of going down are less than 1-in-20. However, close analysis reveals that the contract is ice-cold.

When the deal was played many years ago by Harry Fishbein, he made the slam in a perfectly simple way. He won the club lead with the ace ruffed a club at trick two.

This innocent play made all the difference between making the slam and going down. When he next played the ace of spades and West showed out, Fishbein cashed the queen of hearts before playing the A-K of diamonds.