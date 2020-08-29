× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's deal occurred in the World Top Invitational Pairs, held in 1988 in the Netherlands. Following North's opening bid, every East preempted with four clubs, after which the various paths diverged.

Most Souths found the winning response of four spades, which ended the auction. East led the club ace and continued with the jack at trick two, requesting the return of the higher-ranking side suit, hearts. West ruffed and obliged by returning a heart, but East's ruff proved to be the last trick for the defense.

One North-South pair wound up in five spades, and the defenders took the same three tricks to produce a one-trick set.

Certainly the most unusual result occurred at the table where the bidding went as shown and North-South wound up in five diamonds, missing their spade fit altogether. Unfortunately, poor defense then snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

If West leads his singleton club, the defenders should score the same three tricks -- the club ace, a club ruff and a heart ruff. (Even if South falsecards by dropping the club king under the ace, a club return is East's only reasonable play.) But West chose to lead a heart, ruffed by East.