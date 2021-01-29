1. Four hearts. You should not risk losing a game by raising to only three hearts, an encouraging but nonforcing bid that shows about 16-18 points. You'd feel pretty silly if partner passed, since even if he has only six points he will probably make four hearts.

By jumping to four hearts, you indicate about 20 points, which in turn shows interest in slam. Note that this sequence, where the opener leaps to game in responder's suit, is altogether different from that where a player opens the bidding with one of a major and responder raises directly to four. In the latter case, responder's jump to game is pre-emptive rather than forward-going.

2. One spade. Partner's heart response adds nothing to the value of your hand. Had partner responded in diamonds or spades, the outlook would have been much more promising. The heart response warns of a possible misfit, and until a suit fit is discovered, you should tread very gingerly. A rebid of three clubs (16-18 points) over one heart might result in missing a game in spades, and two clubs would run the same risk while severely understating your values.