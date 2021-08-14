Most players tend to exclude unlikely distributions from their reckoning at the outset of play, but this can be a serious mistake, as declarer learned to his sorrow in this deal.

South ruffed the opening club lead, drew three rounds of trump, played a heart to the jack, ruffed a club and cashed the A-K-Q of hearts, discarding two diamonds from dummy.

This method of play would have succeeded had the hearts been divided normally - that is, 4-3. In that case, declarer would have ruffed a diamond with dummy's last trump and easily scored the rest of the tricks.

But with the hearts divided as they were, South finished down one, since he could not ruff both his heart loser and his diamond loser with the one trump that remained in dummy.

Yet the contract was ice-cold from the start. There was a much surer line of play, and South failed to spot it. Instead of attempting to ruff his potential losers in dummy, he should have reversed that process by ruffing dummy's losers in his own hand.

At trick two, South leads a trump to the nine, and at trick three, he ruffs a second club. He then plays a trump to the jack, ruffs another club at trick five, plays a heart to the jack and ruffs still another club with his last trump.