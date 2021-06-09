When a top-flight declarer is confronted with a guessing situation, he often solves the problem by avoiding the guess altogether. Here's a typical example.

West's opening heart lead was covered by the ten, queen and ace, leaving South with a potential loser in hearts and another in clubs. Making the slam thus appeared to depend upon guessing the location of the queen of clubs. In fact, if declarer knew which opponent to finesse against, he might even make all 13 tricks.

However, South was not inclined to rely on his powers of clairvoyance. Another possibility existed, and he decided to explore it before subjecting himself to a club guess.

So at trick two, he cashed the ace of spades, then crossed to the queen of diamonds and ruffed a spade. A diamond to the ace, extracting the missing trump, was followed by the queen of spades. When East produced the king, the final piece in declarer's plan fell into place; instead of ruffing, he simply discarded the four of hearts!