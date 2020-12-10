Assume you're in six clubs, and West leads the A-x of spades, which you win with the king. There seems to be little to the play, but when you cash the A-K of trump, West shows out, and you must now reconsider your position, since East apparently has a sure trump trick coming.

However, you've been to the wars before and are not quite ready to concede defeat. You may still be able to nullify East's potential trump trick by executing a trump coup.

For this plan to have any chance of success, you must reduce your trump length so that it is the same as East's. Accordingly, you cash the A-K-Q of diamonds, discarding a heart, and play the jack of diamonds, hoping East will have the decency to ruff. But he discards a heart instead, so, in line with your trump-reduction plan, you ruff the jack of diamonds.

Next you cross to dummy with a heart and fire the queen of spades at East, again hoping he will ruff, but once more he discards a heart. So you ruff the queen of spades and return to dummy with your last heart.

At this point, 11 tricks have been played, and you need to win the last two. Dummy's two remaining cards are the J-4 of hearts, while East has the J-9 of clubs and you have the Q-10. When you lead a heart from dummy, East's apparent trump trick is obliterated, and the slam is home.

Observe that if you try to make the contract without ruffing two of dummy's high-card winners, you will eventually go down against proper defense. The trump reduction process is absolutely essential.

