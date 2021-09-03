1. Double. Your hand is a little too good for an overcall of four diamonds. True, partner would read four diamonds as indicating a strong hand, but he wouldn't expect quite this much. Substitute the deuce of clubs for the king and you'd have an average four-diamond bid.

The double is primarily for takeout. It indicates considerable all-around strength and asks partner to bid his best (usually longest) suit. Partner will occasionally pass, converting your intended takeout double to a penalty double when he thinks that's his best option. If partner responds with three spades or four clubs, you plan to bid four diamonds next, thereby identifying a hand too strong for an immediate four-diamond overcall.

2. Three notrump. This means what it says -- that you want to play at game in notrump. You're not asking partner to name a suit, and he should do so only when he has good reason to think that a suit contract would be better. It would be dangerous to double, because there's no chance partner would pass, and his suit response might take you past three notrump.

3. Pass. There's little to be gained and possibly much to be lost by bidding at this point. To overcall with four clubs would be courting disaster, since your left-hand opponent might have a strong hand and good clubs. If partner can't compete after you pass, there's probably not much of a future for your side.