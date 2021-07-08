The question of when a defender should or should not win a trick has no easy answer. The natural tendency is to take a trick when the opportunity presents itself. But with experience one learns that sometimes it is wiser to reject a trick than it is to take it.

How to recognize the difference from one situation to the next is not easily defined. Perhaps the best generalization is that you should take a trick unless there is a good reason not to. Today's deal provides a case in point.

Declarer won the opening heart lead with the queen, led the eight of diamonds and let it ride. The success or failure of the contract now hinged on whether East won the trick or ducked it.

Had East taken the eight with the queen, South would have had no trouble scoring 11 tricks. He would have won any return in his hand and led a diamond to the king, forcing out the ace. The ace of hearts would then provide the entry to dummy's remaining diamonds, and declarer would score the rest of the tricks.

The actual East wisely decided not to win the first diamond, and as a result South soon found there was no way to make even nine tricks. He continued with a diamond to the nine, but when East produced the queen, South realized he was fighting a losing cause, and he eventually finished down one.

By refusing to win the first diamond trick, East severed a critical line of communication between declarer and dummy. How could he tell it was the right play? Because dummy's shortage of entries and the good possibility that South had only two diamonds indicated that the holdup offered the best chance to defeat the contract.

