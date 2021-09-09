All too often, a faulty play by declarer on the first trick can cost him the contract.

Take this case where South wound up in a horrendous six-diamond contract missing a cashable ace and the K-J-8-x-x of trump. The blame can be assigned mainly to North, whose leap to four diamonds in an attempt to show extra values led South to credit his partner with much stronger trump support.

This left South to grapple with the problem of how to make six diamonds after West led the ace and another spade. The trouble was that South's grappling did not begin until after he had taken the second spade with his king, at which point it was, sadly, already too late. No matter how he continued, there was no lie of the cards that would allow him to make the contract.

Had South taken more time at trick one to picture a lie of the opposing diamonds that would enable him to succeed, he would have realized that there was only one possibility -- the singleton jack in the West hand. No other lie, including the singleton king in either hand, could avert a trump loser.

To get home safely, however, South would need two entries to dummy. Accordingly, he should have dropped the spade king under the ace at trick one and taken the second spade with dummy's queen.

The queen of diamonds is then led, leaving the defense without recourse. If East refuses to cover, declarer next leads a diamond to the ten, crosses to the queen of clubs and leads a diamond to the nine. If East instead covers the diamond queen with the king, declarer wins, leads a club to the queen and finesses the diamond seven to make the slam.

