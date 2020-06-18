× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The rubber-bridge player tends to look upon the duplicate-bridge player with some measure of disdain. Rubber bridge, he says, is the real test of skill, the true battleground for imagination and ingenuity. The partscore situations, the gambling element that challenges the intestinal fortitude of the participants, the reorientation to changing partners and opponents -- these are the elements that appeal to the rubber-bridge devotee.

The duplicate player is an entirely different breed. He is a boxer, not a slugger. He competes on every deal against other contestants who play exactly the same cards. He strives for the best score on each deal, no matter how small the margin of difference. There is artistry in this form of the game. Each deal is a veritable poem, where everything rhymes and the meter is perfect.

Today's deal provides a case in point. The bidding is the same at both forms of the game. North adds his eight points to South's presumed 25 or 26, and promptly bids a slam. In rubber bridge the play is over very quickly. South wins the first heart, leads a diamond to the ace and takes a club finesse. He then crosses to the spade ace and takes another club finesse. He cashes his remaining winners, loses a club to East's king at the end and moves on to the next deal.