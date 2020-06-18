The rubber-bridge player tends to look upon the duplicate-bridge player with some measure of disdain. Rubber bridge, he says, is the real test of skill, the true battleground for imagination and ingenuity. The partscore situations, the gambling element that challenges the intestinal fortitude of the participants, the reorientation to changing partners and opponents -- these are the elements that appeal to the rubber-bridge devotee.
The duplicate player is an entirely different breed. He is a boxer, not a slugger. He competes on every deal against other contestants who play exactly the same cards. He strives for the best score on each deal, no matter how small the margin of difference. There is artistry in this form of the game. Each deal is a veritable poem, where everything rhymes and the meter is perfect.
Today's deal provides a case in point. The bidding is the same at both forms of the game. North adds his eight points to South's presumed 25 or 26, and promptly bids a slam. In rubber bridge the play is over very quickly. South wins the first heart, leads a diamond to the ace and takes a club finesse. He then crosses to the spade ace and takes another club finesse. He cashes his remaining winners, loses a club to East's king at the end and moves on to the next deal.
This is sacrilege to the duplicate player. Anyone can make six on these cards. The idea is to make seven. So he goes into deep thought and emerges with a gleam in his eye.
First he cashes the K-Q of diamonds, then leads the jack to the ace. A club finesse is followed by the five of diamonds to the six, and another club finesse is taken. South next crosses to the ace of spades and takes a final club finesse to make seven.
Is the overtrick really worth all the extra energy South expended? That decision, dear reader, is left to you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!